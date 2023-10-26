‘Wow’: James McFadden was amazed by 25-year-old Celtic player vs Atletico Madrid

The performance by Celtic in last night’s crucial Champions League tie was a brilliant team effort. A 2-2 draw was a fair result but Brendan Rodgers should be very proud of the effort his team put in.

The whole team put in a shift but there was one player that left James McFadden absolutely amazed. The former Scotland striker was over the moon with Liam Scales’ performance as the Irishman stood up against the threat of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata.

McFadden said [BBC Sportsound], “Outstanding. I thought everything he done, he looked confident and assured. I thought he was magnificent.

“I remember you know, it was [Gustaf] Lagerbielke and Scales for the Rangers game at Ibrox and a lot of people were saying that can’t be the pairing for the Champions League opener.

“Wow. He’s been exceptional. He hasn’t put a foot wrong since coming into the team. He’s not afraid to play a forward pass, as a defender.

“I think he’s been absolutely outstanding.”

Liam Scales is becoming undroppable at Celtic

There, I’ve said it. I don’t care if Maik Nawrocki is back to full fitness or if Gustaf Lagerbielke has scored for Sweden, Liam Scales is the man to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers for the remainder of the season.

Or at the very least, until his performances dip. And I tell you what, that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen any time soon.

The Irishman has been imperious since stepping up to alleviate a defensive injury crisis at the start of the season.

Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Many Celtic fans may have felt that whilst he can do a job in the SPFL, the Champions League may have been a step too far for Scales.

That hasn’t been the case. The 25-year-old was solid against Feyenoord, brilliant against Lazio and last night facing Atletico, Scales looked like an accomplished defender who has been playing at that level for years.

With another international break on the way, Scales will be nailed on for another call-up as his remarkable rise continues this season.

