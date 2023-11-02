‘I don’t care’: Barry Ferguson has claim to make about Reo Hatate after he gets injured again

Barry Ferguson has claimed that Reo Hatate is going to be a massive miss for Celtic now that he’s out injured for the next few months.

That point, I think, every Celtic fan will agree with. What they might take issue with is what the former Rangers hero says after that.

Ferguson has said that Celtic don’t have the necessary quality to cope without Hatate and that Brendan Rodgers will need to get to the bottom of his injury issues.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Listen I don’t care, it’s only my opinion, I think he’s going to be a massive miss.

“I think if you look at that Celtic midfield, the strongest by a country mile is McGregor, O’Riley and Hatate.

“And the other players that Brendan Rodgers has mentioned are good players but I don’t think they’re at the quality of Hatate.

“And that’s obviously an issue now because that’s a few injuries he’s picked up over the last couple months.

“So I’m sure they’ll be wanting to get to the bottom of it as don’t want to be losing one of your top players for that amount of time.”

Four Celtic players will certainly disagree with Barry Ferguson

Whilst the former Rangers captain is entitled to his opinion, he has completely disregarded the quality that players like Tomoki Iwata, Paulo Bernardo and even David Turnbull bring to the Celtic team.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

All three have shown over recent weeks that they bring something uniquely different to Celtic and whilst they are not as good as Hatate, they do have their own qualities that benefit the side.

Odin Thiago Holm is another that has shown over the seven appearances he has made, more notably against Rangers at Ibrox and Aberdeen at Pittodrie, he can step in and do a job.

There is no doubt that Ferguson’s original point of Hatate being a massive miss rings true but to say that Celtic don’t have the quality to replace him is just wrong.

