‘I can’: 26-year-old Celtic midfielder insists he can play at centre-back for Brendan Rodgers now

Celtic’s defensive crisis has been well documented over the past few weeks.

Thankfully, Liam Scales and Gustaf Lagerbielke have both been doing a sterling job for Brendan Rodgers as he awaits the return of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki.

But should Celtic suffer yet another injury in that department, Tomoki Iwata has said he is ready to step up to the plate should Brendan Rodgers require it.

The Japanese midfield, of course, has played that position under Ange Postecoglou. But Rodgers has, so far, resisted the urge to put him in the heart of the Celtic defence.

Iwata said [Daily Record], “In the match against Feyenoord Calvin Stengs, who was below the top of the opponent, was attacking us one-on-one in a fairly narrow space. I want to show that I can stop a player like that. That’s my strength, and it’s my selling point.

“If I can pitch in as a midfielder, I feel like I’ll be able to match up with the opponent’s key players more often and have more opportunities to show off. However, my strength is also that I can play a wide range of positions as a midfielder, wing-back and centre-back.

“During my time at Marinos, I contributed to the team by playing a variety of roles and won titles. In the same way, in the current environment, I just have to do my best every day.”

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Iwata has been on the fringes of the Celtic side this season under Rodgers. TBR Celtic wrote last weekend that it seemed like his Hoops career was in jeopardy as he failed to make a single appearance before his cameo against Feyenoord.

After another appearance against Livingston on Saturday, is Iwata slowly, but surely, making his way into Brendan Rodgers’ thoughts?

Admittedly it will be tough considering he is vying with Callum McGregor, Hyeokkyu Kwon and Odin Thiago Holm for that defensive midfield spot.

But if anything, the Liam Scales story is proof that anything can happen in football and if Iwata continues to apply himself whenever he gets the chance, he may well salvage what is left of his Celtic career.

