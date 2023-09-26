‘He’s another one’: Andy Walker says Celtic have another player who is just like Daizen Maeda

Celtic have an array of talent in their squad that Brendan Rodgers is lucky enough to have at his disposal.

The Celtic manager has just been unfortunate that he has not had the opportunity to work with them all at the same time due to his unfortunate record with injury.

But one player he has worked with and is clearly improving is Daizen Maeda. TBR Celtic have given endless amounts of column inches praising the Japanese winger after his beautiful display against Livingston. And rightly so.

But former Celtic striker, Andy Walker, believes that the club have another player in the side who is just like the Hoops winger.

Walker said [The Go Radio Football Show], “They don’t really play with a main striker going through the middle, they just played with two players that were wide.

“And their work rate, we talk about Maeda, but Kyogo is the same.

“He’s another one that is very much a team player.”

Kyogo Furuhashi brings more than just goals to Celtic

Undoubtedly a top striker, Kyogo also brings much of the same qualities to this Celtic team that Maeda does.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Work rate, energy and endless amounts of running, the Japanese international is a brilliant first line of defence for Celtic with his relentless pressing of the opposition defenders.

How many times has Kyogo chased and harried defenders and goalkeepers to win back a ball and it has led to a goalscoring opportunity or even a goal? Countless.

I wrote in a piece yesterday that Daizen Maeda is priceless to Celtic. You can add Kyogo to that list as well.

