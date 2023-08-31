Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is stalling on signing a new contract at the club amid interest from West Ham United.

A report from the Evening Standard has shared more details on the 21-year-old’s future with deadline day just around the corner.

West Ham have done some phenomenal business this summer but might not be done yet.

They’re still looking at a few more potential incomings with their Europa League campaign set to start next month.

After missing out on him a year ago, winger Filip Kostic is once again being linked with a move to the London Stadium.

Alongside James Ward-Prowse, the Hammers could end up with two of Europe’s most deadly players from set-piece deliveries and crosses if the Serbian signs.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

West Ham also reportedly want to sign Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, who has yet to fully break into the first team at Stamford Bridge.

He spent last season on loan at Burnley and was brilliant, helping them win the Championship and return to the Premier League.

Maatsen is now stalling on signing a new contract amid interest from West Ham, although time is running out to move before tomorrow’s deadline.

West Ham target Maatsen stalling on Chelsea contract

The report from the Evening Standard suggests that Maatsen ‘continues to stall’ on signing a new deal for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

After starring for them last year, Burnley are also keen and it’s said that a decision on his future will ‘likely run late into Friday’.

The ‘hugely talented’ defender might be required at the London Stadium if there are any further departures this week.

Aaron Cresswell has been linked with an exit after nearly a decade at the club.

The 33-year-old hasn’t played a minute this season with Emerson Palmieri establishing himself as first choice under David Moyes.

It was only a month ago that Pochettino claimed that Maatsen was in his plans at Chelsea.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The 21-year-old impressed in pre-season and has been used as a late substitute twice in the league.

However, Maatsen stalling on a new contract suggests that West Ham’s interest may have turned his head.

He’s got a bright future ahead of him and could be a starting player at the London Stadium for some time.

If the opportunity arises, West Ham have to go for it.