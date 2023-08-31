Sky journalist now says West Ham want to sign ‘outstanding’ £25m player

West Ham United are now exploring a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Filip Kostic before deadline day.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has shared more information on the Serbian international’s future.

David Moyes and Tim Steidten have already done some fantastic work in the transfer window.

James Ward-Prowse looks like a fantastic purchase already as does midfield partner Edson Alvarez.

Mohammed Kudus hasn’t made his debut yet but there’s a huge amount of excitement surrounding the Ghanaian international.

They’ve spent the Declan Rice money well but don’t look like they’re done yet.

West Ham are exploring a deal to sign Filip Kostic 12 months after missing out on the left winger.

They wanted to sign him last summer, but instead, he chose a move to Juventus.

He was a key player for Massimiliano Allegri in the last campaign but he hasn’t featured so far this season.

West Ham exploring Kostic deal

Posting on social media, Sheth said: “West Ham exploring deal to sign Juventus midfielder Filip Kostic. Talks highlighted gap in valuation.

“Juventus value him region of £20m-£25m. West Ham looking at loan & permanent.

“They tried to sign him last summer. Kostic not played this season – 3 years left on contract.”

West Ham are unlikely to want to spend up to £25m for the ‘outstanding’ winger.

Although selling Declan Rice raised a huge amount of money this summer, West Ham will still want to be shrewd in their business.

Given David Moyes’s current options, it’s not essential that they bring the Serbian in.

However, Moyes is clearly a big fan of the 30-year-old having tried to sign him last year.

And the club will sense an opportunity given he’s gone from being an almost guaranteed starter to being out of the side entirely.

The move might be linked to the news that Maxwel Cornet has become a late target for Everton.

Although the Ivorian hasn’t really made his mark at the London Stadium, he’s still important cover right now.

Kostic would be an upgrade on Cornet but a deal needs to suit West Ham financially for them to push ahead in the final hours of the transfer window.