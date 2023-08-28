West Ham could offer higher contract to convince ‘hugely talented’ Chelsea player to sign

West Ham have had a good summer transfer window but could make even more moves before the deadline on Friday.

The Hammers sold Declan Rice for big money and have reinvested that money in the squad. The likes of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have signed, while Mohammed Kudus became a marquee signing for them this weekend.

But according to the Daily Mail’s transfer confidential newsletter, West Ham could make even more moves and hold an interest in signing Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen.

The Mail claims Maatsen has been offered a long-term new deal by Chelsea but as yet, hasn’t signed it.

It’s suggested the Hammers could look to offer Maatsen the same or even more in terms of wages in order to make the move from The Bridge to East London.

Maatsen is regarded as a ‘hugely talented‘ player at Chelsea and has featured under Mauricio Pochettino this season already.

A number of clubs, including West Ham, Burnley and Borussia Dortmund are all thought to be keen.

Maatsen would round off a fine Hammers window

There were big question marks over West Ham when they sold Declan Rice. It was unclear how they would reinvest that money and if they’d recover from such a sale.

However, it seems they have more than done the business this summer and if they got Maatsen as well, it would complete a fine effort from the Hammers board.

David Moyes can have little to complain about given the players he’s been given this summer and now the pressure will be on to deliver on the field.