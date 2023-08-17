West Ham could still lose ‘stunning’ defender this summer, PL interest remains

Wolverhampton Wanderers are still keen on signing West Ham United’s 33-year-old defender Aaron Cresswell this summer.

That’s according to a report in The Athletic which explains that a deal has however stalled because of Wolves’ lack of funds.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The report says the club are keen to add Cresswell’s experience at left-back but will need to receive an offer for Rayan Ait-Nouri in order to do so.

And in a summer of West Ham losing a key leader in Declan Rice, you do wonder what impact Cresswell’s departure could have.

Although Cresswell’s on pitch presence has diminished in the last few years, you would still think he’s a key figure in the dressing room.

Of course, it’s already been an unexpectedly turbulent summer for the Hammers.

Whilst a departure for Declan Rice was expected, a bid for Lucas Paqueta may not have been.

Manchester City seem increasingly determined to land their target and it remains to be seen if West Ham will agree to a price.

And you would have to think, losing Cresswell to Wolves really would be the least of West Ham’s worries right now.

Whilst there’s a considerable focus on departures at West Ham, the club have now been cracking on with players arriving.

Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse will be hoping to make their first squad for the Hammers this weekend.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

And with interest stepping up in centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos, the club seem to have finally found some synergy in their transfer department.

It was widely reported that David Moyes and new technical director Tim Steidten were caught in disagreement over players to target.

But it would now seem the two have found some common ground.

And if ‘stunning’ Cresswell does end up leaving West Ham for Wolves, it may pave the way for a left-back to arrive.

The club have been credited with interest in Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares but Nottingham Forest now look advanced in their move.