‘Hugely impressed’: Barry Ferguson has been blown away by two ‘brilliant’ Celtic players

Celtic’s ability to spot talent in the transfer market has served them very well over the years. The club’s domination of Scottish football has been underpinned by being able to spot the best talent within their limited budget.

Players like Moussa Dembele, Victor Wanyama, Scott McDonald and Leigh Griffiths were all purchased for nominal fees but gave the club a maximum return either when they were sold on or with silverware.

There are another two players that have served Celtic well over the last two years as the club picked up a double and a subsequent treble after their arrivals. Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate.

And it is those two players that have left former Ranger midfielder, Barry Ferguson in awe.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Two players again that I never knew anything about but I’ve got to be honest with you, I have been hugely impressed with both of them.

“Kyogo’s movement and goal scoring. A forward player, Hatate, I think again he’s got everything you would want in a midfielder.

“And John’s spot on about Hatate, it takes a bit of time for you to get up to speed. And I’m sure Brendan Rodgers would have been happy for him to go away and get minutes under his belt for Japan.

“But the two of them have been brilliant finds for Celtic. No doubt about that.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Both Japanese internationals have been solid for Celtic over the past two seasons. Kyogo’s goals have been crucial to bringing success to Celtic and Hatate’s craft and vision in midfield have been vital to creating those opportunities for his fellow countryman.

The £4.6m spent on Kyogo seems like an absolute bargain. In fact, scratch that, the £1.4m Celtic paid Kawasaki Frontale for Hatate seems like daylight robbery in comparison.

Not only are both performing at the highest level with Celtic, but they are also producing the goods internationally for Japan and both have absolutely incredible finds by Ange Postecoglou.

