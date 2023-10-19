‘Better and better’: John Hartson says 25-year-old Celtic player is looking sharp after what he saw him do for his country

League business returns this week as Celtic travel to Edinburgh to face Hearts this Sunday for the rather bizarre 2:15 pm kick-off.

Coming off the international break, players who have represented their countries could be forgiven for feeling tired and possibly in need of a rest.

But one Celtic player does look like he is getting back to his best after appearing for Japan in this break. John Hartson was delighted to see Reo Hatate turn out for Japan after the Celtic midfielder’s form for the club earned him a callup.

And it seems that from what Hartson has seen, he believes Hatate will be bang on it for Celtic’s visit to the capital this weekend.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Hatate as well, I mean me and Barry were talking off-air and was just saying that sometimes when you’ve been out through injury it can take three or four games to get back into the swing of things.

“He’s had them games and each game I find he’s got better and better. And he played well again for Japan the other night.

“So they’ll come back [Hatate and Kyogo] with a spring in their step. No doubt about that and ready for Hearts at the weekend.”

The Japan midfielder was suffering from a lack of form at the beginning of the season. But after he signed a new contract at the club, he does look like he is finding his groove under Brendan Rodgers.

And it’s not only Hartson who has been impressed with Hatate. Japan boss, Hajime Moriyasu was delighted with the Celtic midfielder and gave him a starting spot for Japan’s win over Tunisia this week.

Now Hatate must turn in the same kind of performances for Celtic. Brendan Rodgers has a tough run of three games that could determine how the season pans out and they will need the 25-year-old to bang at it if they want to come out victorious in all of them.

