‘The little change’: Pat Bonner noticed Brendan Rodgers changed £4.6m Celtic player’s position on Sunday

Kyogo Furuhashi is Celtic’s most dangerous player. He offers an attacking threat that terrorises opposition defences and was named last season’s Player of the Year because of his performances and goals for the club.

However, in the early parts of this season, the Japanese striker has been a little bit quieter due to the role he has been asked to play in Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Kyogo plays a little bit deeper in the midfield to link up the Celtic attack which means he is not at his usual dangerous self when he’s playing off opposition defenders’ shoulders.

TBR Celtic discussed this last week when we told how former Celtic hero, Pat Bonner, identified that was an issue in the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone.

But it seems that the Celtic frontman may now have been told to go back to his favoured position after what Bonner spotted during yesterday’s win over Rangers at Ibrox.

Bonner said [BBC Sportsound], “We talked about it before the game, maybe that’s the little change they have made is that they are playing him [Kyogo] a little higher and allowing that space.

“And the other thing is, [Callum] McGregor seems to be controlling the game from the middle of the pitch with Matt O’Riley pushing a little bit forward.

“So, there’s a little bit back to maybe that shape that Ange [Postecoglou] had with the two midfielders higher up the pitch to allow McGregor that little bit more space to get on the ball.”

Kyogo’s lightning pace and movement cause all sorts of problems for defences in Scotland. His attacking style means he often starts off in an offside position due to the Highline he usually takes and that often catches out opposition defences as it did at Ibrox yesterday.

Celtic fans will be hoping that Kyogo has been asked to play further forward. Not only does it mean he is dangerous when it comes to early crosses, but he also opens up the gap between midfield and defence as defenders try to keep up with his movement.

It was a dogged performance by Celtic at Ibrox. A performance that showed exactly why they are champions. As for Celtic’s £4.6m signing from Vissel Kobe, his goal proved that if Rodgers did decide to change his tactic where the Japanese striker was concerned, it was the correct decision and, hopefully, one that he will continue with as the season progresses.

