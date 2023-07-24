How much Manchester United think they’d have to offer Harry Kane in wages to sign him from Tottenham

Manchester United believe they would have to pay £500k-a-week to secure the services of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

That’s according to The Times who shared that United’s interest has cooled over concerns that they would have to shatter their current wage structure.

Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Harry Kane currently earns around £200k-a-week at Spurs.

And with one-year-left on his deal, the club have reportedly offered him a new £400k-a-week contract.

Kane’s future is the story that will dominate the summer and it seems we are no closer to a conclusion.

Bayern Munich remain very interested in the striker and there’s also interest in France from PSG.

United’s interest does come after Spurs had reportedly ruled out any sale to a Premier League club.

With Harry Kane currently on pre-season tour as usual, this saga looks like it’ll run long into the summer.

And this uncertainty is unlikely to be pleasing new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The former Celtic boss will obviously be keen to see his captain stay, but will likely want the situation clarified as soon as possible either way.

Manchester United have cooled interest in Tottenham’s Harry Kane

With Manchester United not keen on breaking their wage structure for such a deal it seems they will accelerate with other targets.

Their interest in a deal for Rasmus Hojlund is seemingly picking up pace and it seems they will recruit a striker this summer.

Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Anthony Martial spent a lot of last season injured and Wout Weghorst failed to find the net regularly enough.

It would seem a logical next step in Erik ten Haag’s project at United to have a striker in his own vein.

Spurs, however, have an abundance of options at centre-forward if Kane remains at the club.

26-year-old Richarlison will still want to prove he can start in the position for Spurs having arrived last summer.

The Brazilian largely underwhelmed in his first season, scoring just one Premier League goal, and will hope to improve this time out.