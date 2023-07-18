Manchester United and Arsenal have both been linked with Rasmus Hojlund in recent months.

Back in March, Tuttoatalanta claimed the Gunners were plotting a €50m (£44m) approach for the Atalanta striker.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato reported that Man United were trying to intensify their own pursuit of the Danish star.

More recently, Charles Watts claimed on his YouTube channel that Hojlund was ‘an option’ for Arsenal.

However, Fabrizio Romano has dropped an update suggesting the Red Devils will win the race ahead of the Gunners.

He took to Twitter to claim that Man United are ‘preparing their opening bid’ for Hojlund, who ‘wants’ the Red Devils.

In addition, the reported Arsenal target has ‘100% agreed’ personal terms with the Old Trafford side, added Romano.

Hojlund’s asking price is believed to be around £56-60.2million.

Our view

Arsenal have worked wonders in the summer transfer window, making several big signings.

The Gunners have strengthened their spine with Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

Arsenal are reportedly also looking at bringing in reinforcements in attack.

It doesn’t look like Hojlund will be an addition, but perhaps at that price, the Gunners have opted against it.

It looks like the ‘very fast‘ forward will soon be linking up with Manchester United and Erik ten Hag.

Hojlund has registered an impressive 16 goals and seven assists from 42 Atalanta outings in 2022-23.

The 20-year-old has also netted five goals from just four appearances for Denmark.

Hojlund has even been compared to Manchester City powerhouse Erling Braut Haaland.

He looks like a good addition for the Red Devils, while the Gunners will need to look elsewhere.

Let’s see who Arsenal turn their attentions to in the coming weeks as they look to put together a squad capable of winning the Premier League title.