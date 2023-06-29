Harvey Barnes may be more likely to join West Ham United than Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

That is according to Sami Mokbel who was speaking on Last Word on Spurs about the £40m winger.

Barnes has just been relegated with Leicester City, but make no mistake about it, he will be back in the Premier League this summer.

Indeed, Barnes is way too good to be playing in the Championship, and he’s already attracted interest from the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Aston Villa.

According to Mokbel, Barnes would be tempted to join Spurs, but due to a potential lack of guaranteed minutes in north London, he may opt to join a team like West Ham or Aston Villa instead.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Barnes more likely to join West Ham

Mokbel shared what he knows about Barnes.

“You mention Harvey Barnes there, and there is an interest in Harvey Barnes. But equally Harvey Barnes has a number of options and while he would be attracted to Tottenham he may look at that and think ‘wait a minute how often am I going to play here?” You have Son there you have Kulusevski there and you have Richarlison there. He may look at that situation and think he may be better off elsewhere. I think he would look at a club like West Ham or Aston Villa maybe where he knows he would play regularly where at Tottenham there may not be that guarantee,” Mokbel said.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

More attractive

As much as Tottenham fans won’t like to hear it, both Aston Villa and West Ham are arguably more attractive than Spurs right now.

Villa and West Ham both have European football, while, as a winger, it will be easier to get in either of these teams than it would be to get in the Spurs side.

Don’t be shocked if Barnes ends up playing in a claret shirt next season.