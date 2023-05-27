Aston Villa to go all out to sign 'unbelievable' £50m Englishman this summer











Aston Villa have now placed Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes right at the top of their summer transfer wishlist, according to reports.

The Express and Star claims that Barnes is firmly on Villa and Unai Emery’s radar for this summer and a bid is expected to come, especially if the Foxes go down.

And with the odds stacked against them this weekend with Everton sitting above them in the bottom four, Leicester could well see a bid from Villa come in the coming days if relegation is confirmed.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Aston Villa want to sign Harvey Barnes

Barnes has been one of the few players in this Leicester team to come out with any credit this season. In a torrid campaign for the club and team, Barnes has managed to knock in 12 Premier League goals to further enhance his personal reputation.

A number of other clubs, including Newcastle, are believed to want to sign Barnes as well. Leicester are expected to demand between £50-60m for Barnes if they do sell.

Relegation for Leicester is likely to cost them a number of top stars. Barnes, along with James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, is expected to leave, while others could also depart.

Attacking threat

Villa are doing very well under Unai Emery and now a big summer awaits as they see if they can make signings to propel them towards those European spots.

A push for the top four is the dream for Villa’s owners but that might be a step too far. However, signings such as Barnes can help with that and he’s certainly a player who can produce.

Villa know they have to get their signings right this summer. They’ve spent big in a number of windows and never quite nailed it.

Signing Barnes, though, could be a great start for the Villans.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images