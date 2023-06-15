Tottenham Hotspur could offer Harry Winks to Leicester City as part of their pursuit to bring James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to North London.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which suggests that Tottenham have denied making a £50 million bid for both Foxes players.

Spurs fans would certainly be happy if Ange Postecoglou was able to bring James Maddison and Harvey Barnes in. While Leicester were relegated, the pair managed 23 Premier League goals between them this past season.

Journalist Dean Jones suggested this week that Tottenham actually lead the race for Maddison. But neither player is going to come particularly cheap.

The Telegraph reported this month that the ‘incredible‘ Maddison will cost around £50 million. And they are surely going to demand a hefty for Barnes given his contribution.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham are willing to meet Leicester’s demands for either player. But The Telegraph suggests that they are prepared to offer Harry Winks to the Foxes as part of any bid.

It would be no surprise to see Winks leave Spurs this summer. He spent this past season on loan with Sampdoria. Unfortunately, the campaign ended in relegation for them. And Winks had his issues with injury.

It appears that the ship has sailed when it comes to Winks playing for Tottenham regularly again. But he is a decent midfielder. And he would certainly have the potential to be excellent in the Championship.

Of course, the two clubs would then need to agree on the valuations of all of the players involved in a potential deal. But Leicester are surely aware that neither Barnes or Maddison are likely to want to play in the second tier next year.