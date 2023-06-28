Report: West Ham set to rival Tottenham for ‘one of the biggest talents’

The latest reports are suggesting that West Ham will be battling with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for Harvey Barnes.

According to The Guardian, Barnes is picking up a lot of interest from the Premier League. West Ham will rival Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa for the winger.

With Leicester relegated, many clubs are looking to pick up their biggest assets. Barnes has a reported price tag of £50million.

Both West Ham and Tottenham will need more attacking players next year. It will be very interesting to see who wins this transfer race.

(Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

West Ham rivalling Spurs for Harvey Barnes

The Englishman was labelled as “one of the biggest talents” by Premier League winning manager Jurgen Klopp. He proved his quality last season despite Leicester being relegated.

The 25 year-old, who has won both the FA Cup and the Community Shield, scored 13 goals in 34 Premier League appearances.

The left winger would be a great asset for any club battling to play in Europe as well as be strong in England’s top flight.

Spurs could definitely do with more strength in attack. Richarlison did not perform well last season and only scored one Premier League goal.

West Ham also would benefit from more attackers as they are playing in Europe next season so have a lot of matches.

They showed that they needed depth last season as they were embroiled in a relegation battle for most of the season whilst playing in Europe.