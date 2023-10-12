‘He was excellent’: Peter Grant believes 25-year-old player’s performance vs Kilmarnock was the best he’s ever seen

No one can argue that Celtic’s performance against Kilmarnock on Saturday was the best performance of Brendan Rodgers’ second tenure at the club.

Celtic could, and probably should, have won by at least four or five goals such was their dominance. But it was Reo Hatate‘s performance that had Peter Grant gushing.

The former Celtic hero was left seriously impressed with the 25-year-old midfielder and detailed one thing in the match that Hatate did that left him in awe.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I think the big thing over the weekend was Hatate’s performance. I thought it was outstanding.

“We know what his talent is like on the ball.

“Because I was disappointed with him against Lazio. And it’s because he sets the levels so high and I don’t think it started the season particularly well.

“But on Saturday, for me, it was the breakaway with Maeda late in the game. I think it was the last seconds in the game Hatate runs on the outside, about a 70 yard run to get round them, and it was unbelievable.

“But that was his full game. Because he was a lot more intense. He passed the ball quicker. He was a lot sharper. He went after the opposition we they had the ball.

“When they lost possession we got it back very, very quickly. And his full performance blossomed because of it.

“On Saturday, it was as good a midfield performance as I’d seen from him for a long, long time. He was excellent.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Hatate was back to his best. Not just football-wise but personally too. The Japanese midfielder was smiling, and looked happy and when he scored, the joy on his face was undeniable.

That was so different to over the summer when there was serious uncertainty over his future and massive doubts over whether or not he would be signing a new contract.

Valued at well over £10m, Hatate is now proving his worth to the team on the pitch which will undoubtedly reap Celtic massive rewards off it as he continues to show his class.

The Celtic supporters will be keen to see how he does on international duty with Japan and will hope the he will return injury-free and firing on cylinders in a week’s time.

