7.6 ball recoveries, 2.2 tackles per game: £500k Celtic player may have forced his way into Rodger’s starting line-up

Celtic’s defensive crisis had the potential to derail our season early. With Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki both injured, the club looked in a dire place.

Added to that, of course, were the injuries to Stephen Welsh and Yuki Kobayashi and you are looking at a side with three of their four first-choice centre-backs on the treatment table.

As I said, dire. However, out of adversity came good fortune. And that good fortune was in the name of Liam Scales.

The big Irish defender looked like his Celtic career was over and was on his way to Aberdeen. But being thrust into the Celtic team has been the making of him.

Maik Nawrocki will need to win his Celtic jersey back

I think we can all agree that when Cameron Carter-Vickers is fit, he returns right back into the starting eleven. That is not even up for debate.

Maik Nawrocki, however, may not find it so easy. The Polish u21 was brought in during the summer windows a partner for Carter-Vickers but his injury has cut his time short.

And the form of Scales may well keep him out for longer.

Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images

In the SPFL, Scales has been a defensive stalwart. In five appearances he has helped Celtic keep four clean sheets. The 25-year-old has also made 7.6 ball recoveries and an average of 2.2 tackles per game. [SofaScore]

On top of that, the £500k signing from Shamrock Rovers has also made 5.6 clearances per game as Brendan Rodgers‘ side sit proudly on top of the league.

Scales has also had over 115 touches of the ball which indicates his willingness to take possession and has a passing accuracy of 88%.

He’s also made the SofaScore Team of the Week twice and has been rated 7.48 so far this season.

It truly is an incredible rise for Scales and if he continues at this rate, Nawrocki may well find himself of the sidelines for a lot longer than he had planned.

