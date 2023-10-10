‘Impressive’: John Hartson has been amazed with £4m rated Celtic player’s performances this season

Liam Scales deserves to hold his place in the Celtic team when all injured centre-backs return to first-team duty.

That’s the view of former Celtic hero, John Hartson. The big Welshman is loving what Scales is bringing to the Celtic side and has talked up the Irishman’s strengths.

Valued at just over £4m, Scales has been tremendous for Celtic this season and Hartson believes that he deserves to remain in the team.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He stays in the team. He’s been that good. He’s been that impressive as left-side centre-back. He’s really comfortable on the ball.

“He can pass it out from the back, he can take it out from the back as well. He can maraud forward. When he plays it wide he fizzes it wide.

“He’s a real proper passer of the ball. Defends well, defends his box and he’s really comfortable in possession.

“He’s really comfortable when he’s on the ball. He doesn’t look panicky. He doesn’t look as if he’s under pressure. And he’s been so impressive because this is a player that was off back to Aberdeen.

“And it was only because of the defensive issues that Celtic had in terms of a central defensive pairing, but for me, I think it’s Carter-Vickers and Scales.”

MORE CELTIC STORIES

What can we say about Scales that we haven’t already spoken about? The 25-year-old defender has blown away the Celtic fans, pundits and even the Hoops manager, Brendan Rodgers, with his displays this season.

Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

He’s barely put a foot wrong and even though Celtic have spent over £7m on Gustaf Lagerbielke and Maik Nawrocki, for me, Scales is miles ahead of both of them when it comes to keeping his place in the team.

His stats this season for the Hoops have been incredible. He is virtually undroppable. Nawrocki and Lagerbielke (and Stephen Welsh for that matter) are all going to have a torrid time in getting in ahead of Scales.

For once, Brendan Rodgers is spoiled for choice for defensive options but as it stands right now, he doesn’t even need them.

In other news, ‘Massive money’: Pundit believes Celtic are set to make millions on player that left three seasons ago