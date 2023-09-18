‘He looks impressive’: Mark Wilson delighted with what he’s seen from ‘fearless’ 21-year-old Celtic player lately

As Celtic’s new summer signings start to settle into the club, the fans will be eager to see what they bring to the table.

With all but one player (Marco Tilio) having made an appearance of some sort over the past couple of months, one has left former Celtic defender, Mark Wilson, seriously impressed with what he has seen so far.

Wilson said [Clyde SSB], “I like [Hyunjun] Yang. What I’ve seen from Yang so far, he looks impressive. He looks fearless, everything you really want from a winger that when he gets the ball he drives at defenders he’s got a wee trick in his locker as well as bags of pace.

“You know [Liel] Abada, he is a good player. He was in Brendan Rodgers’ plans, but with him out, we were chatting about how many wingers were coming through the door at Celtic, now is the time to utilise them.

“So now it’s an opportunity for the young man.”

Yang has certainly impressed the Celtic fans. The Korean winger has already shown that he loves to take on his man and is not afraid to run at defenders.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

All he really needs now is to get a run in the Celtic team and with Liel Abada expected to be out for a lengthy period of time, Yang looks certain to get that.

With Celtic having a run of fixtures that means they are due to play five games in 18 days, Brendan Rodgers will need to utilise the full strength of his squad to ensure players not only stay fresh but also avoid serious injury as tries to negotiate the Champions League and domestic calendars.

