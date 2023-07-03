‘Haven’t had it confirmed’: Journalist shares what he’s heard about Romeo Lavia to Arsenal

Arsenal are being linked with a move for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, despite pushing on to sign Declan Rice.

Lavia emerged as one of the Premier League’s outstanding young players last season despite being part of a team relegated to the Championship.

Since then, Lavia has been linked with a number of Premier League teams. Chelsea and Liverpool are in there, while Arsenal are also considered a team that could make a move for the young midfielder.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

However, speaking on his YouTube channel this morning, Arsenal-specific journalist Charles Watts says that despite reports, he’s had nothing confirmed to him on Lavia as yet.

“There’s a lot of talk about Lavia and he’s obviously been linked with Arsenal a lot in this window. But it’s not one that I’ve ever been totally confident on in terms of reporting. I just haven’t had it confirmed to me by anyone I’ve spoken to,” Watts said.

“Obviously is has been reported elsewhere. I’m not denying those reports but it’s just one that I’ve not been able to firm up myself. I’ll only ever talk about transfers I know that I’ve had confirmed to me.”

Southampton are looking to bring in around £50m for Lavia if they do sell. However, the Saints could be forced to go lower after the impact of relegation.

Depends on other movement

Watts talks about this in the rest of the clip, but an Arsenal move for Lavia will surely depend on if they sell Thomas Partey.

If they keep the Ghana midfielder, then there’s not really much room for Lavia. But if Partey is moved on, then suddenly there is a big gap that needs filling in midfield.

Lavia would be a superb signing for the Gunners. He’s ideal in terms of his age and profile. But as Watts says, other bits and bobs need to fall into place to get it done.