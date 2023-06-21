Along with Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia, Arsenal are said to be considering a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer.

It is no secret at this point that the Gunners’ priority is additions in midfield. Rice is clearly the top target and a third bid is set to go in for him, while personal terms are close to being agreed with Lavia.

Now, Dean Jones has claimed that Onana is a player they are thinking of signing as well, he told GiveMeSport.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal are interested in signing Everton’s Amadou Onana

Everton had a terrible season last time out, but Arsenal target Amadou Onana was one of their shining lights.

The Toffees signed the midfielder from Lille for £33 million (BBC) last summer. A number of top clubs were keen to sign him then, and we’re sure many more are now.

Onana, branded as a ‘scary‘ midfielder, had a fine season for Everton, playing 35 times in all competitions. He was one of their best players, and Jones has claimed that Mikel Arteta is considering signing him in the coming weeks.

The journalist claimed: “Lavia is on the list. So, I think that they are looking at that as an option. I don’t think they are expecting that they’ll sign him, but they certainly are exploring it.

“I’ve heard they’re also considering Amadou Onana from Everton as well as a potential that they look into.”

Onana only joined Everton last year and he still has four years left on his contract.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

TBR View:

Amadou Onana would be a great signing for Arsenal.

The Belgian is still only 21 and he is an excellent player. He can play as a number six and also in a box-to-box role, and under a magnificent manager like Mikel Arteta, he could thrive.

However, Onana looks like he’s only a backup option if Arsenal can’t sign his international teammate Lavia this summer.

He’s definitely not a bad option to have, in our opinion.