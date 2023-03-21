Romeo Lavia ranked as one of the most best wonderkids amid Arsenal interest











Southampton midfielder and Arsenal target Romeo Lavia has now been named one of the best wonderkids in the world.

Goal have released their NXGN list of the best young players with the European season drawing to a close.

It’s comprised of any player born after 1st January 2004, meaning the oldest players on the list are just 19.

The likes of Barcelona’s Gavi and Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko are included at the top of the list.

There’s also a mention for Arsenal pair Ethan Nwaneri and Brooke Norton-Cuffy on the longlist of the best 50 youngsters.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Romeo Lavia’s performances in the Premier League have earned him a reputation as a top wonderkid, and the attention of Arsenal.

A report from the Daily Mail suggests that the Gunners are big admirers of the central midfielder.

He was signed by Southampton in the summer for a fee that could rise to £14m.

However, Manchester City could re-sign Lavia for £40m if they wish, and they may be wise to consider that sooner rather than later.

Arsenal target Lavia named one of the world’s best wonderkids

It’s little surprise that Lavia is included on the list, as he’s looked comfortable competing against some of the world’s best midfielders all season.

Rarely rushed in possession, the 19-year-old’s inclusion in Ralph Hassenhuttl first starting XI was a surprise to many.

A hamstring injury suffered immediately after scoring his first senior goal against Chelsea slowed down his early momentum.

He’s seen his Southampton side slip down the table, and they now find themselves bottom of the league.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Although they picked up a valuable point against Tottenham on Saturday, relegation would likely spell the end of his time at St. Mary’s.

Arsenal are not the only club after Lavia, with Chelsea also keen on Belgian wonderkid.

He earned his first senior call-up last week, and could make his international debut against Sweden on Friday.

From watching Kevin de Bruyne while in Manchester City’s academy to playing alongside him in less than a year would be quite the achievement.

It’s no wonder Arsenal are considering Lavia as they look to add another wonderkid to their incredible talented young squad.

