‘I think Liverpool’ Journalist tips Romeo Lavia to make Anfield switch over Chelsea

Liverpool are considering yet more signings and the name of Romeo Lavia is one that keeps popping up in media outlets.

Lavia is expected to leave Southampton this summer after the Saints were relegated to the Championship.

A host of clubs, including Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea and of course, Liverpool, are believed to be keen on signing the young midfielder.

However, speaking to The Empire of the Kop podcast, The Athletic’s Southampton reported Jacob Tanswell believes that as it stands, Liverpool is the most likely destination of them all for Lavia.

“Southampton want a high figure for him. Someone has got to pay around £45m-£50m for Lavia. Who can do that is dependent on all the other targets they get,” Tanswell said.

“Liverpool or Chelsea. Probably Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp and with the background [work] they’ve done on him, that probably looks the likely destination.”

Southampton are looking to bring in around £40m for Lavia if they do decide to sell. The Saints loathe to lose their star youngster but know that the reality means they may have to sell.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister in midfield while Dominik Szboszlai is set for a medical today ahead of a £65m move.

Icing on the cake

If Liverpool add Lavia to the signings of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, then it will look like job done in terms of midfielders this summer.

Jurgen Klopp will have got himself a fine mix of players who can cover the middle three positions and offer different attributes.

Lavia is a quality young player and without being disrespectful, needs to be out of the Championship ASAP.

Liverpool would be a good home for Lavia and if he can settle quickly and learn from the likes of Thiago and Henderson, he’ll be a brilliant capture for the Reds.