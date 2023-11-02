‘Have to be better’: Brendan Rodgers shares where Celtic simply must improve after St. Mirren game

Brendan Rodgers was delighted with his Celtic’s win over St Mirren last night and has been lavishing praise on Hoops striker, Hyeongyu Oh.

The Hoops boss has been delighted with how Oh has applied himself in training and all his efforts have paid off after he got the late winner over The Buddies last night.

But there is an issue that is bugging the Celtic manager and he has said that the team will need to sort and get better at this season.

Rodgers said [BBC Sportsound], “There’s obviously going to be moments but in the main, we kept going. Should have been in front. We missed a penalty.

“And it’s something that as a team, we have to be better in because as a team we miss too many penalties.”

Brendan Rodgers has a point about Celtic’s penalty record

A lot has been said over the course of the last few seasons about how some teams seem to get more penalties than others but what cannot be denied is that when Celtic get theirs, they are poor at converting them.

This season, Celtic have had five penalties in total. David Turnbull has taken three and scored two and Reo Hatate has taken the other two with only a 50% conversion rate. [Transfermarkt]

But this is not an issue that is confined to just this season. Last year Celtic got 11 penalties and scored eight of them. That’s a conversion rate of just over 72%.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The season before that was even worse as Ange Postecoglou’s team squandered four out of 12 penalties which is a success rate of just 66.7%.

It’s certainly an area that needs to be improved upon. Thankfully, the missed penalties haven’t cost Celtic in terms of points in the league or cups, but last night was the closest they have come to a missed spot-kick making a material difference to a result for them.

Rodgers needs to address this and quickly. Because he won’t want to look back on this season and regret a penalty miss that could wind up costing him and Celtic the league title.

