Mohammed Kudus has been a wanted man this summer, but, so far, he’s yet to make his move away from Ajax.

The Ghanaian very nearly joined Brighton earlier in this transfer window before the deal collapsed, while he’s stalling on a move to West Ham United too.

Why has Kudus not made his move yet? Well, speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Adrian Clarke has suggested that the attacker could be waiting to join a club like Arsenal.

The Gunners have been linked with Kudus as of late, and with a title challenge and Champions League football on offer, a move to the Emirates may just appeal to the £40m player.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Kudus waiting for Arsenal?

Clarke gave his verdict on the Ajax star.

“There has to be a reason why he hasn’t gone to Brighton because I thought that was a done deal, but if you’re Kudus and you think there’s a chance of going to Arsenal and you’ll hold off, that might be, that might be, like you say we’re speculating but,” Clarke said.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Waiting for a bigger move

Now, we’re not going to outright say that Kudus is waiting to sign for Arsenal, but it would make sense if he was holding out for a bigger move to one of these elite clubs.

This is a player who has been linked to Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United this summer. With all due respect, why would he settle for a club like West Ham when England’s elite have been sniffing around.

Kudus is certainly good enough to play for one of these top sides, so maybe he is waiting to see if anything concrete comes in before committing fully to West Ham.

Kudus is certainly a player to keep an eye on, that’s for sure.