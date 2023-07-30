Chelsea are very keen to sign Arsenal target Mohammed Kudus this summer and don’t feel rushed by the Gunners’ interest to make a move.

Journalist Ben Jacobs was speaking about the Ghanaian international on Twitter.

Arsenal and Chelsea have some recent history when it comes to targeting the same players.

January’s biggest transfer saga involved Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The 22-year-old looked set to join Arsenal after months of interest and didn’t hide his desire to head to the Emirates.

However, at the last moment Chelsea made a bid that Shakhtar couldn’t turn down and Mudryk now plays on the blue side of London.

The latest player linked with both Chelsea and Arsenal is Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The versatile midfielder who can also play on the right wing had a fantastic campaign in the Netherlands.

Arsenal have already made three top-quality signings and Kudus could be the final piece of the puzzle for Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have spent this summer hoovering up some of the world’s best young talent and Kudus would fit that bill.

Chelsea want Arsenal target Kudus

Asked about the 22-year-old’s future, Jacobs said: “With [Mohammed] Kudus it’s quite an interesting one, especially because Brighton are looking to sign the player as well.

“And this is what Chelsea have been doing, disrupting deals. The same for Romeo Lavia as well.

“It’s normal at this stage of the window, especially before you get back from your foreign tours and your start to think about your starting XI for the Liverpool game from Chelsea’s perspective. It’s normal to have these multiple targets and it’s a clear indication that Chelsea want somebody that’s a bit more attack-minded.

Arsenal have obviously looked at Kudus as well in the past, about a couple of weeks ago, they’re not likely to move swiftly unless they have outgoings first.

“Chelsea feel like there’s not as much of a rush in terms of striking a deal there.”

Photo by NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The £40m star could slot into Arsenal’s squad nicely, providing cover and more competition for Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

Chelsea need reinforcements more desperately than Arsenal after their 12th-place finish last season and Kudus would be an astute signing.

If Chelsea do make a bid, it will be interesting to see how Arsenal react.

Although, as Jacobs mentions, Brighton can’t be ruled out either especially with a Europa League campaign on the horizon.