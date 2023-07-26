Manchester United look set to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in the coming days, but that isn’t the only deal they could do in the attack.

Indeed, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, the Red Devils could also move to sign Mohammed Kudus this summer after landing Hojlund.

The Ghanaian has also been on Arsenal’s radar as of late, with Bailey claiming that the Gunners have been in touch over a move recently, but given that Erik Ten Hag has worked with the player before, a move to Old Trafford could be on the cards instead.

Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Kudus to United possible

Bailey shared what he knows about the Ajax ace.

“It is interesting that we talk about Kudus there, he is a player Erik Ten Hag likes a lot, I’ve said on this show before, he could be one of the bargains of the window. You can get him at £40m, Arsenal have been in touch recently, Brighton and Chelsea, sources are suggesting to us that he still thinks he can get a top four team in England, and there is interest there, United are ones to watch. I think if they get Hojlund done, I wouldn’t rule out going for Kudus as well, I really wouldn’t,” Bailey said.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Exciting

United do need to add a lot of firepower to their attack this summer, but if they do manage to land Kudus and Hojlund, they will suddenly have one of the most exciting, young frontlines in Europe.

Of course, neither of these two are proven at Premier League level, but they appear to have bags of potential and if Ten Hag can unlock that, the Red Devils will be bang at it in front of goal next term.

Whether or not this deal gets done remains to be seen, but, as Bailey says, Kudus is a player to keep an eye on.