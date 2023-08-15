Arsenal have already spent around £200m this summer, and they’re not finished just yet.

Indeed, the Gunners are closing in on the signing of David Raya from Brentford on a loan with an option to buy, and according to Fabrizio Romano, there could be one more big arrival in the offing.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano stated that Arsenal called Ajax about potentially signing Mohammed Kudus two weeks ago, and while nothing is advanced at the moment, Romano says we should keep an eye on this one to see whether or not the Gunners re-activate a move for Kudus.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Kudus an option

Romano shared what he knows about Kudus.

“Some reports suggesting that Arsenal have opened talks for Kudus. At the moment I’m not aware of any concrete negotiations with Kudus and Arsenal. I will let you know. I am told that the last call between Kudus and Arsenal’s side was at the end of July, a couple of weeks ago, let’s see if they will re-activate the option, let’s see if they want to bid. Personal opinion, Kudus would be perfect for Arsenal and Chelsea,” Romano said.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Icing on the cake

Kudus would be the perfect finale to what has been an incredible transfer window for Arsenal.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber are already three incredible signings, but the addition of Kudus would give the Gunners an incredibly well-rounded squad.

Kudus would immediately nullify any concerns Arsenal have in terms of depth. The Ghanaian is able to play anywhere across the frontline as well as in each of Arsenal’s three notable midfield roles.

Versatile, young and talented, Kudus would be the perfect final signing for Arsenal.

At a reported £40m, Kudus wouldn’t be cheap, but this would be a remarkable signing if the Gunners are able to pull it off.