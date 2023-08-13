Harry Kane now makes comment on Daniel Levy after completing Tottenham exit

Harry Kane has been speaking to the media after leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich and mentioned Daniel Levy.

Journalist Jonathan Veal has shared on social media what the 30-year-old was telling the assembled press.

After months of speculation, Harry Kane’s future was finally decided on Saturday.

It appeared as though Daniel Levy was insistent on keeping the 30-year-old at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

He had already turned down three bids from Bayern Munich for his star player.

However, a fourth offer was enough to finally convince Levy to allow Kane to leave Tottenham.

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Even on the day that the transfer was meant to happen, there was still more drama to unfold.

Kane was expected to fly to Munich on Friday morning, but his flight continued to be delayed, although he did eventually make the trip.

Speaking to the media, Kane has now talked about the Spurs chief who has been at the centre of this summer’s transfer activity.

He’s certainly not the most popular person among the Tottenham fanbase right now.

Asked about the transfer, Kane said: “This is my first transfer that have been involved in, it was an up and down experience. I wish Tottenham all the best, I wish Daniel Levy all the best but my focus is here now and I am just happy we managed to do it.”

Harry Kane’s start to life at Bayern Munich didn’t get off to the best start yesterday.

He came off the bench in the German Super Cup final against RB Leipzig, hoping to win the first piece of silverware of his career.

However, Leipzig won the match 3-0, denying Kane the perfect start to life at his new club.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Levy now has the unenviable task of trying to negotiate a deal for a Harry Kane replacement at Tottenham this summer.

Evan Ferguson and Gift Orban have both been linked with a move but nothing is advanced at this stage.

Ange Postecoglou will want to put all the speculation behind him as Spurs face Brentford this afternoon.

A win against their London rivals will at least slightly lift the mood amongst the fanbase.