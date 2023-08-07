Daniel Levy has just responded to Bayern Munich’s latest bid for Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy has responded to Bayern Munich’s latest bid for Harry Kane.

Journalist David Ornstein posted on The Athletic about the third bid from the German giants.

Harry Kane once again showed his world-class ability at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side faced Shakhtar Donetsk in their only home friendly of the summer.

Kane bagged four goals as Spurs ran out 5-1 winners, before applauding the fans at full-time.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The crowd made their feelings clear throughout the match that they want Kane to stay at the club.

Levy has now responded to Bayern’s latest bid for Kane and Tottenham fans may get their wish.

The 30-year-old is a club legend, but with 12 months left on his contract, his time in North London might be coming to an end.

However, it doesn’t appear as though he’ll be leaving Spurs just yet.

Tottenham chief Levy has responded to latest Kane bid

The report from The Athletic confirms that Spurs have turned down the latest approach from Bayern Munich for Kane.

David Ornstein provided more details on social media, saying: “Bayern Munich have seen latest offer for Harry Kane rejected by Tottenham.

“After proposals in June + July turned down #FCBayern were £25m short of #THFC valuation.

“Talks last week led to improved bid but that has now been knocked back too.”

Based on Ornstein’s report, Bayern are still a long way away from signing Harry Kane.

Although the forward is happy to join the German champions, it looks unlikely that they’re willing to spend what the club are demanding.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

In the short term, this solves a key issue for Ange Postecoglou, who won’t have to worry about replacing one of the Premier League’s best players.

However, if Spurs don’t start the season well, then Kane could agree a contract with a foreign club in January.

Losing a player of Kane’s quality for nothing in 12 months would be a disaster.

Now Levy has responded to the latest bid for Kane, he has to concentrate on extending his time at Tottenham.

It means that Postecoglou is likely to field questions about the striker long after the transfer window has shut.