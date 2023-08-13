Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly asked Brighton about the possibility of signing Evan Ferguson this summer.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, with the outlet claiming that Spurs are exploring the possibility of replacing Harry Kane with Ferguson.

Kane completed a switch to Bayern Munich on Saturday after his future had dominated the headlines all summer.

The 30-year-old is expected to be a massive miss for Spurs and the club have already been linked with a host of names as they bid to replace their all-time top goalscorer.

The likes of Gift Orban, Brennan Johnson and Jonathan David are all reportedly of interest to Tottenham.

But a fresh report claims Spurs have now made their move to sign Evan Ferguson.

Tottenham ask about Ferguson

TEAMtalk reports that Tottenham have made an enquiry to see if Brighton are willing to offload Ferguson this summer.

It’s noted that Spurs intermediaries have made contact over the Brighton star’s availability.

But the Seagulls are apparently unwilling to even acknowledge interest in the 18-year-old.

Ferguson impressed at the Amex Stadium last season as he netted nine times in 25 appearances.

The Republic of Ireland international has already got off the mark this season too as he scored in a 4-1 win over Luton Town yesterday.

He’s been labelled a ‘special’ talent and would certainly be an exciting option for Ange Postecoglou.

But given he signed a new contract back in April, it’s difficult to see Brighton being open to selling the youngster.

We’ve already seen the kind of fee they demanded for Moises Caicedo this summer and Tottenham won’t be willing to match those figures.