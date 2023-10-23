‘Got my doubts’: Pat Bonner doesn’t believe that £2m summer signing has what it takes to play for Celtic

With the squad size that Celtic has, it is inevitable that players who are surplus to requirements or are just not performing at the club will be moved on.

Players like Mikey Johnston who have been around for a while may well see themselves being moved on in January but is it likely that anyone who arrived in the summer could be as well? It’s doubtful but it could happen.

And unless Hjunjun Yang starts making the most of his opportunities at Celtic, he could be a player that is moved on. That’s according to former Celtic hero, Pat Bonner.

Bonner said [BBC Sportsound], “I’ve still got my doubts about Yang. I’ve seen him quite a bit now. I know he needs to get a run and a real run, but how are you gonna get a run in the team?

“You’ve got to make an impact when you come on the pitch. You’ve got to the manager I want to be in that starting lineup, not coming off the bench, but starting from the front because I can make a difference when I’m on.

“And I just haven’t quite seen that yet from him.”

Does Hyunjun Yang still have a future at Celtic?

This is not the first time Pat Bonner has raised concerns with the Korean winger’s ability to produce in a Celtic jersey.

At the start of October, the Celtic legend said James Forrest would be questioning why he wasn’t in ahead of Yang due to the £2m player’s poor form.

And whilst his time on the pitch yesterday was limited, questions surrounding the Celtic player still remain.

In my opinion, it’s too early to make a call on Yang’s immediate future at Celtic. A loan spell would do the Korean a world of good away from the spotlight of playing for the Hoops.

Just look at how it’s benefitted Yosuke Ideguchi. The Japanese midfielder is flying at Avispa Fukuoka and that could just be what Yang needs.

Regular gametime to develop his skills where not every mistake is picked up or poured over by the media. Yang does have good potential. He does have tricks up his sleeve. If he gets his confidence up then he could, given time, become a very good player for Celtic.

