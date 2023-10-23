‘That’s how I seen it’: Steven Naismith seems to suggest Celtic player conned the referee at Tynecastle

Like many Celtic fans, I get annoyed when opposition players or managers seem to throw around an argument that one of our players has somehow done something dishonest in a game.

The Celtic supporters witnessed this in Kyogo Furuhashi‘s first season at the club when the publicity surrounding the Hoops striker made BBC Sportsound get the Head of Referees, Crawford Allan, to come and speak up about it.

It was a highly unusual move and those who remember it will know that at that time it was being heavily suggested that the Hoops striker was in some way cheating to win penalties and/or fouls.

It was obviously a load of nonsense and since then there have been far worse instances but, strangely, there has been media silence on that.

Until now. Hearts manager, Steven Naismith, has bemoaned the penalty award that was given to Celtic in the early stages of the first half of his team’s 4-1 defeat.

And he seems to suggest that Kyogo had conned the referee to get the award.

Speaking post-match, Naismith said, [BBC Sportsound], “It’s a frustrating one. It has no bearing on the game, which is probably the only positive. But for me, it’s not a penalty.

“It’s one that the referees have made a call. We’re meant to be eradicating these decisions from the game and every week we’re still talking about is that a penalty.

“It’s clearly not. Kyogo knows what he’s doing. He’s been intelligent and I think even watching it back Alex [Cochrane] knows what’s happening and he does well.

“If anything, Kyogo blocks Alex from getting to the ball. Kyogo’s not interested in the ball. That’s how I seen it.

“I was expecting it to be overturned, but it seems it’s another week and it’s another decision that’s been spoken about.”

You can see the foul on the Celtic striker on the Sky Sports highlights tweet about one minute and 15 seconds in.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

There was clear contact on Kyogo’s knee from the Hearts defender as he completely wiped out the Celtic striker.

And let’s not forget, it was looked at by VAR. Both the TV referees and the on-field match officials agreed it was a spot kick.

One thing Naismith was correct about was this. Kyogo was intelligent. He was certainly smarter and quicker than the Hearts player and that’s what drew the foul. Nothing else.

