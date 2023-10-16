27-year-old Celtic player has just helped create history for his club while out on loan

Celtic have a number of players on loan at the moment. Players who needed to get out of the club to get some gametime.

Whilst some are grateful for just getting minutes on the pitch, ones like Yosuke Ideguchi, are helping their loan clubs become successful.

Not only is Ideguchi doing that, but he has helped his club, Avispa Fukuoka, create history this weekend by not only getting them to their first-ever J League Cup Final, but their first major domestic final ever since they were founded in 1981. [J League]

Ideguchi has been a mainstay in the J League side’s first team this season. Appearing 26 times for Fukuoka, Ideguchi has helped his teammates solidify a mid-table position in Japan’s top tier.

Does Yosuke Ideguchi have a Celtic future?

Honestly, you would be inclined to say no at this stage. For three reasons. The most obvious one is that he is not a Brendan Rodgers signing.

The Celtic manager has brought in players to help fit into his system and when you look at Tomoki Iwata who is not getting a sniff and who plays in Ideguchi’s position, chances for the 27-year-old would be scarce.

Photo by Kaz Photography/Getty Images

The second reason is that there is just too much competition ahead of him already. This morning TBR Celtic have already spoken about David Turnbull’s situation.

If you look at the trouble he is having establishing himself ahead of the likes of Callum McGregor and Odin Thiago Holm, Ideguchi would sit as fifth choice in that defensive midfield option.

The third reason is that when Ideguchi returns in December, Rodgers will have a very settled side and a very good idea of who he feels will figure at Celtic next season and those who won’t.

No doubt, Rodgers will give him an opportunity to show what he can do but is he really any better than what he’s currently got at Celtic even with 15 caps for Japan? I don’t think so.

