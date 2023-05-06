'Go there': Agent tells 'extraordinary' player to sign for Barcelona, not Arsenal











Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Vitor Roque this summer, but the youngster’s agent wants him to join Barcelona instead.

Roque turned 18 in February this year and he is an ‘extraordinary‘ young talent. He has been linked with a move to numerous top clubs in Europe, and it’s only a matter of time before a big side snaps him up.

Arsenal have reportedly been in the race, but if the youngster takes his agent’s recommendation, the Gunners will miss out on his signature this summer.

Agent tells Arsenal target Vitor Roque to sign for Barcelona

Mundo Deportivo claimed last month that Arsenal and Chelsea were set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Vitor Roque this summer.

It was claimed that the Gunners were really pushing to sign the 18-year-old Brazilian, who has scored six goals and provided two assists in just 825 minutes of action for Athletico Paranaense this season.

Chelsea too wanted to sign Roque, but it seems like both London clubs’ chances look slim as his agent, Andre Cury, has advised him to sign for Barcelona instead.

He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter: “I have a good relationship with Barcelona and so I always recommend him to go there, it’s a spectacular club.

“If Barça signs him, they’ve 100% made a top deal. His value will increase a lot and he’ll then be worth 5 times more.”

TBR View:

Despite all the links, it doesn’t look like Arsenal will sign Vitor Roque this summer.

The Gunners’ priority is central midfield, where they are expected to bring in two new players. A new centre-back is also a necessity, after Rob Holding’s recent struggles in William Saliba’s absence.

To add to all that, Fabrizio Romano revealed this week that according to his sources, Roque is not even on Arsenal’s shortlist for this summer’s transfer window.

So, if Barcelona really want him, they should be able to get this deal done fairly comfortably.

