Arsenal now pushing for ‘extraordinary’ player, but Chelsea could beat them to signing him











Arsenal are now reportedly ‘pushing hard’ to sign Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque, but Chelsea could beat them to signing him.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim that Arsenal and Chelsea could be set to go head-to-head over yet another signing.

Mikel Arteta’s men are enjoying an exceptional campaign and it’s fair to say that the Spaniard isn’t short of options up-front.

As for Chelsea, they are lacking a prolific goalscorer at the moment and it seems they are ready to step up their attempts to land Vitor Roque.

Photo by JUAN PABLO PINO/AFP via Getty Images

TeamTalk reported just last week that Arsenal were making progress with their bid to land the 18-year-old.

Yet, it seems that Chelsea are looking to move ahead of their London rivals as they are now the ‘most interested side’ in the Athletico-PR forward.

Arsenal pushing for Roque signing

Mundo Deportivo claims that Roque is attracting interest from several Premier League sides, including both Arsenal and Chelsea.

But the Blues are ‘moving quickly’ with their proposal to land the youngster, while Arsenal are still pushing hard for the move.

Despite the fact that Arsenal are ‘well positioned’, Chelsea are committed to striking a deal for the Brazilian youngster.

Photo by ALBARI ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, the London rivals have clashed in the transfer market on a few occasions over the past year.

The Blues beat Arsenal to the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk back in January, while they also attempted to hijack their move for Raphinha before he joined Barcelona last summer.

Roque has been described as an ‘extraordinary’ talent and he seems to be attracting interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

But it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal will move for another forward, especially after bringing in Leandro Trossard in January.

Arteta has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal after Gabriel Jesus’ return from injury. The Gunners may have more pressing concerns heading into the summer, particularly in midfield.

Show all