‘I have a feeling’: Fabrizio Romano says he’s being told ‘extraordinary’ player won’t join Arsenal











Vitor Roque has been strongly linked to Arsenal in recent weeks, but according to Fabrizio Romano, there isn’t too much to these rumours.

Indeed, when speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano claimed that he’s getting the feeling from sources he speaks to that the Brazilian forward isn’t even on Arsenal’s list.

While many links have been made due to Arsenal’s recent work in the Brazilian market, Romano says that sources are suggesting to him that Roque is not in the club’s transfer plans at this moment in time, but he did state that the forward is being looked at by other English clubs.

Photo by: Cristian Bayona/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Roque not headed to Arsenal

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘extraordinary’ striker.

“For Vitor Roque, many are asking about Arsenal because the Sporting Director is the Brazilian, Edu Gaspar. I have a feeling, speaking to my sources, that Vitor Roque is not in Arsenal’s list at this stage, there are other English clubs in the race, not Arsenal but other clubs,” Romano said.

Coming to England?

Arsenal may not be signing Vitor Roque this summer, but, as Romano says, the attacker is admired by a number of other English clubs.

While this young man is still something of an unknown quantity, we can’t help but hope to see him come to England in the coming months.

It’s been ages since a true Brazilian wonderkid come to the Premier League with Gabriel Jesus being the last true success story from that part of the world way back in 2017.

Usually, these types of players opt to move to Spain due to the lack of a language barrier and cultural similarities, but it would be great to see a player of Roque’s talents arrive in the Premier League this summer.

Photo by ALBARI ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

