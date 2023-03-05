Glenn Hoddle now shares whether he thinks Antonio Conte will be at Tottenham next season











Glenn Hoddle has now shared whether he thinks Antonio Conte will still be Tottenham Hotspur manager next season.

Hoddle was covered Tottenham’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers for BT Sport Score (4/3 4:45pm) yesterday.

It was another disappointing afternoon for Spurs, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Molineux.

A late goal from Adama Traore was all it took for the hosts to come away with all three points.

Tottenham had plenty of chances, and both Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min hit the bar.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

However, they couldn’t find a way past Josa Sa and lost control of the game as the match went on.

Aside from Harry Kane, no Tottenham players are in any sort of form in front of goal.

Wolves did well to negate the threat posed by the England captain, and his teammates couldn’t pick up the slack.

Hoddle has now shared whether he thinks Antonio Conte will still be at Tottenham next season.

The Italian coach still hasn’t signed a new deal, although Spurs can extend his current contract by another year.

Hoddle gives verdict on Conte’s Tottenham future

As Spurs edged towards another disappointing defeat, Hoddle was asked whether he thinks Conte will stay at the club.

“I’m not so sure he’s going to stay, whatever these results,” Hoddle said. “I’m not 100% convinced.

“If you’re going to stay, you make that decision now.”

Conte has been absent from the touchline for most of this month after having gall bladder surgery.

It’s been a difficult year for the 53-year-old away from football, and that may play a role in his decision when this campaign ends.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sporting director Fabio Paratici was immediately on the phone to Conte after the full-time whistle.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui was very complimentary about Conte in the build-up to the match.

Hoddle’s prediction that Conte may not be at Tottenham next season echoes the thoughts on journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke.

The football hasn’t been great to watch this campaign, which Spurs fans are much happier to accept when they’re winning.

However, defeats like yesterday and Sheffield United in midweek only build more pressure and create plenty of frustration.

Tottenham will want Conte to make a decision soon so they can start preparing to find a replacement if required.

Show all