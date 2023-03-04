Lopetegui delivers Conte verdict ahead of Tottenham trip to Wolves











Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has been described as “one of the best coaches in the world” by Wolverhampton Wanderers counterpart Julen Lopetegui.

Spurs and Wolves will lock horns at Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

However, Conte will not be in the Tottenham dugout, as he’s still recovering from gallbladder surgery.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

The Spurs boss has been recuperating in Italy over the past few weeks.

However, Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini confirmed that Conte will return to work on Sunday.

‘At the top’

Lopetegui, speaking to the Wolves media team, wished the Spurs manager all the best in his recovery.

He also lauded the Italian for his efforts over the course of his managerial career.

“We’re people too, we have feelings, we have family, but this is normal,” said Lopetegui.

“We have to accept this part of our job because I have the same problems as everyone, with family and with life. We are not robots.

“This is why I wish the best for Antonio because he’s an incredible coach and I have a big respect for him, as a coach and as a person too.

“He is one of the best coaches in the world and his career has always seen him at the top.

“So I hope that he is ready, as soon as possible, to start working again. This is the main thought.”

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Both Wolves and Tottenham will hope to get back to winning ways following midweek defeats.

The hosts lost to Liverpool in the Premier League, while Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of Sheffield United.

Wolves currently sit 15th in the Premier League table, while Tottenham are fourth in the standings.