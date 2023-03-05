Fabio Paratici took a phone call from Conte immediately after Tottenham's Wolves defeat











Tottenham continued their miserable week as they lost to Wolves in the Premier League thanks to a late goal at Molineux.

Cristian Stellini surrendered his unbeaten Premier League record as Spurs boss. And after losing to Sheffield United in midweek, it capped off a terrible few days for Tottenham in general.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs must now look to rebuild ahead of a crunch Champions League clash with AC Milan in midweek. Conte will be back involved for that, and he’ll be hoping his influence has some effect.

Interestingly, when it comes to Conte, it seems he was involved as much as he could be at Wolves. Indeed, The Times journalist Tom Allnutt pointed out that Conte appeared to have called Fabio Paratici right after the game.

Taking to Twitter to explain what he saw, Allnutt said he spotted Paratici taking a call in the mixed media zone from none other than Conte himself.

Of course, nobody is privy to that conversation and it could just be standard procedure at the club.

But it’s clear that there is some pressure at the club right now. And it’s clear both Paratici and Conte are the men tasked with turning things right around.

TBR’s View: Troubled times for Tottenham

This Spurs side are just nowhere near where they should be. Fans can bemoan Daniel Levy but the fact is that he did back Conte last summer and last January and it’s just not working.

There seems to be some sort of internal struggle going on all the time. Levy is at the top, then Paratici in the middle somewhere, with Conte at the bottom all blended together by little moments of controversy.

Tottenham have to get a grip on things soon. Losing at Wolves isn’t the end of the world. But they must bounce back, and bounce back quickly.