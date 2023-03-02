Journalist doesn't expect Conte to stay at Tottenham next season











Journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke has told The Athletic that he does not expect Antonio Conte to still be at Tottenham Hotspur next season unless there is a big turnaround.

Conte’s future looks set to be a talking point throughout the coming months. Certainly, his tenure has not been the overwhelming success that many expected it to be.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

They just about managed to make the top-four last season. And it does appear that they are going to be in a similar spot this time around. Admittedly, they still find themselves in the Champions League.

Journalist not expecting Conte to stay at Tottenham

There was a lot of disappointment after their loss to Sheffield United in the FA Cup on Wednesday. And their inconsistency has been almost infuriating to watch, even as a neutral. It feels as though only Tottenham could beat Manchester City and then lose to a Championship side a couple of weeks later.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

It is growing harder and harder to argue that Conte is taking Tottenham forward. And it seems difficult to call whether the Italian will continue into next season.

Pitt-Brooke was asked about his future at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And he believes that, as things stand, a summer departure is looking more likely.

“In terms of his contract, well, his contract expires at the end of the season. There have been talks earlier this season about a new contract. There is an option. But I think it’s unlikely, it’s unclear in whose favour the option is. And I think it’s unlikely the option will be taken up if Conte could not agree a new deal. Tottenham would not want to keep Conte at the club against his will,” he told The Athletic.

“So, unless there’s a big turnaround or both parties change their positions somewhat, I expect Conte to not be the manager next season. I don’t expect him to sign a new deal which will keep him there for next year.”

This time last year, it appeared almost imperative that Spurs kept Conte. There was real excitement about what he could do with a full summer and pre-season. He is a manager known for making an immediate impact, rather than building a project.

Unfortunately, this season has been underwhelming. In fairness to Conte, he has had an awful time away from the pitch, being ill and losing three close friends in recent months. So you could completely understand if he was struggling.

Sadly, it seems that it may be getting to the stage where it may be best for everyone if a change comes this summer.