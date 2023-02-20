Giovani Lo Celso left applauding Emerson Royal's performance vs West Ham yesterday











Giovani Lo Celso was left applauding Tottenham Hotspur star Emerson Royal after his performance yesterday.

The Brazilian was one of the stars of the show as Spurs beat local rivals West Ham 2-0 at home.

Emerson Royal took to Instagram to celebrate his side’s win that moves them into the top four of the Premier League.

It was a drab first-half yesterday, which Tottenham fans have become accustomed to this season.

Jarrod Bowen nearly put the visitors a goal ahead within the first minute, but he dragged his volley just wide of the post.

Tottenham turned up in the second-half though, and put the game to bed with two brilliantly worked goals.

David Moyes was upset after the match with how easily Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was able to carve open West Ham’s defence.

His pass found Ben Davies, who teed up Emerson Royal for his second league goal of the season.

Giovani Lo Celso was clearly very happy for Emerson after the match, with Tottenham retuning to winning ways.

It seems the arrival of Pedro Porro has inspired the 24-year-old to find his best form in a Spurs shirt.

Lo Celso applauds Tottenham teammate Emerson

After the match, Emerson posted on Instagram with the caption: “Vry [very] happy for today’s game… let’s go for More!!! Very happy for the goal.”

Lo Celso applauded his performance yesterday, and was delighted to see the full-back thriving.

Many Tottenham fans would have expected Emerson to be on the periphery of the squad right now.

Pedro Porro was the club’s main January target, and they eventually got a deal over the line for the Spaniard.

However, he suffered a disastrous debut against Leicester, and has been on the bench for the last two games.

Emerson Royal did well in his place against AC Milan last week, and earned his spot in the starting line-up yesterday.

He looked imperious in defence, and popped up at the perfect moment to put Spurs ahead.

Lo Celso joined the rest of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in applauding Emerson Royal’s performance yesterday.

He’ll be hoping to maintain his place in the side when Spurs face Chelsea on Sunday.

