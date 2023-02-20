David Moyes angered by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's passing for Tottenham yesterday











West Ham United manager was left frustrated by Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after yesterday’s London derby.

Spurs ran out 2-0 winners at home as the Hammers continued to search for a desperately needed Premier League win.

David Moyes spoke to the club’s official website after the match, and was not happy with the goals they conceded.

He admitted that his side didn’t play badly in the game, but couldn’t believe the nature of the goals they scored.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham’s wing-backs combined for the first goal, with Emerson Royal slotting past Lukasz Fabianski.

Son Heung-min scored off the bench to double Tottenham’s lead and put the game out of reach for the visitors.

Moyes couldn’t believe after the match how easily Hojbjerg was able to carve open West Ham’s defence for Tottenham’s first goal.

His threaded through ball wasn’t cut out, allowing Ben Davies to easily tee up Emerson Royal.

The Hammers cannot keep making these mistakes at the back if they’re going to avoid the drop.

Moyes angry with Hojbjerg passing for Tottenham’s opener yesterday

Asked about his side’s defending yesterday afternoon, Moyes said: “I think we’ve probably conceded other goals that were just as bad, but today I do think that I was really unhappy with the first one.

“I don’t think you should be able to pass the ball through the centre of our defence and have somebody run off the line and into the space.

“I think that’s ridiculous if that happens.”

The £15m midfielder isn’t known for his goal contributions, but is having the best season of his career to date.

His four league goals and three assists match his best tally for Southampton with more than a dozen games left.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

The Danish international has impressed the likes of Pep Guardiola with his performances this season.

Considering how many goals David Moyes normally relies on his midfielders to score, seeing Hojbjerg pull the strings for Tottenham will frustrate him.

Hojbjerg is now adapting to losing his main midfield partner Rodrigo Bentancur to a season-ending injury.

Oliver Skipp stepped up well yesterday, while Pape Matar Sarr shone in the Champions League last week.

That trio will be so important to Antonio Conte if Spurs are going to qualify for Europe’s top competition again next season.

