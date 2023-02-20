Graham Roberts praises two Tottenham players after West Ham win











Graham Roberts has taken to Twitter after Tottenham Hotspur’s win over West Ham on Sunday, and lauded both Oliver Skipp and Emerson Royal for their displays in the victory.

Spurs are back into the top-four in the Premier League after a 2-0 win over David Moyes’ side. Second-half goals from Emerson and Son Heung-min settled the game.

Tottenham did not start the game particularly well. However, they managed to really kick into gear after the break. And they were more than good value for their victory in the end.

Roberts lauds Emerson Royal and Skipp after Tottenham win

It was fitting that Emerson opened the scoring. You would have been forgiven for feeling that Tottenham picked the most defensive back five possible for the game. And yet, it was Ben Davies setting up the Brazilian for the first goal.

Emerson has come in for a lot of criticism during his time at Tottenham. However, he has been outstanding in his last couple of appearances in the Premier League. Some probably felt that he had his best game yet for Spurs in the win over Manchester City.

And he was one of the better performers in the Champions League loss to AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Skipp justified his selection. He almost had to play against the Rossoneri. But he was excellent inside San Siro. And he was very much up for the battle against the Hammers.

So it is little surprise that Roberts was full of praise for their performances after the full-time whistle…

Well done the boys particularly skippy and my man @Emerson_Royal22 superb again I think he will end up being a top full back for the club and has amazing character well done royal that is what being a player all About not letting the bad time get you down Brazil 🇧🇷 👏 — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) February 19, 2023

Skipp could have a big role to play over the remaining months of the season. Unfortunately, Rodrigo Bentancur will play no further part this campaign.

Meanwhile, Emerson has stepped up following the arrival of Pedro Porro. And he now looks to be up for the fight for the right wing-back spot.