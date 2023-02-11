Tim Sherwood says Pedro Porro was 'all over the place' on Tottenham debut











Tottenham gave a debut to new signing Pedro Porro today and it’s safe to say his first 45 minutes didn’t exactly go brilliantly.

Porro was part of a Tottenham side who found themselves 3-1 down against Leicester at the break. It was a nightmare performance really on all parts for Spurs, who found Porro run ragged by the rampant Foxes.

Of course, much had been made of the signing of Porro. The Spanish right-back was pursued all January and in the end, Tottenham got the deal done for just shy of £40m.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

And watching on for Sky Sports, former Spurs ace Tim Sherwood gave a short and shrift opinion of the opening 45 minutes from Porro.

“Pedro Porro is all over the place,” Sherwood remarked on Sky Sports.

Of course, things might start to look up for Porro later down the line. Making your debut against a team who attack like Leicester can always be difficult.

Worryingly, though, Spurs fans will be concerned about Porro’s initial performance. Defensively, he just has to be better and if he’s going to succeed in the Premier League, then he needs to quickly improve.

TBR’s View: Porro gets Premier League baptism of fire

Well, what a nightmare for Pedro Porro. Making a debut and then finding yourself 3-1 down at the break.

Porro will end up being a top player for Tottenham down the line. However, today looks like being a quick learning curve for the Spurs newboy.

Tottenham will, no doubt, improve with Porro in the team. But it looks – on this showing anyway – that there is a lot of work to do for both Antonio Conte and Porro.