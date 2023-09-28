‘Get stronger’: Barry Ferguson is worried about the return of Celtic’s ‘massive’ 25-year-old player

The injury to Cameron Carter-Vickers is one that all Celtic fans were dreading to hear about.

The US defender’s injury led the Hoops to bring in emergency cover in the style of Liverpool defender, Nat Phillips, but it is expected that he will return to the Celtic first-team after the October international break.

And that has former Rangers midfielder, Barry Ferguson, extremely worried for his old club.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’ Celtic return is bad news for Rangers

Cards on the table. Celtic are sitting top of the league, four points clear and have defeated their biggest rivals during one of the worst defensive injury crises’ I can ever remember.

Along with CCV, Celtic are also missing Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh. At one point Yuki Kobayashi was also out injured and the Hoops had to shuffle along with a make-shift defensive partnership of Liam Scales and Gustaf Lagerbielke.

And that is what is worrying Ferguson.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Look, they’re only going to get stronger because a player that you mentioned, [Cameron] Carter-Vickers, he’s a massive player for Celtic.

“So the most important thing for Rangers is that they don’t lose any more ground. How poor they played at the weekend, they still collected the three points.

“But they need to they need to start performing a lot better.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Every Celtic fan will agree that Carter-Vickers is Celtic’s best defender. He is a rock in the heart of the Hoops defence and when he comes back the first team is instantly improved.

With Celtic already in the middle of a horrendous run of away fixtures and still unbeaten, Ferguson is right to be worried because when Carter-Vickers does return from injury, Celtic are going to be very hard to beat.

In other news, ‘Very strange’: Pundit can’t understand Alistair Johnston’s comments after Celtic beat Livingston