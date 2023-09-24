8 aerial duels won, 6 clearances: 23-year-old Celtic player delivers defensive masterclass vs Livingston

As the season progresses, the Celtic fans will expect to see more from the new signings that were brought in this summer.

Brendan Rodgers will be keen to see his new men settle in and start to pick up his ideas and make them come to life on the pitch.

One defender that seems to be doing that is young Gustaf Lagerbielke. The 23-year-old Swede was a standout last week in the 45 minutes he was on the pitch in the 3-0 win over Dundee. And this week against Livingston, he served up more of the same.

The defender was a stalwart in the centre of Celtic’s defence and he had to be. Coming up against the Joel Nouble is no mean feat for any player and Lagerbielke equipped himself well.

Winning eight aerial duels and completing six clearances, Lagerbielke was pivotal to Celtic keeping that back door shut. Especially when they went down to ten men.

Not only that, the youngster completed one block and one tackle to help shackle the Livingston attack.

Lagerbielke also showed his composure on the ball as he made 65 passes with seven completed long balls allowing the team to keep possession with a 75.4% passing accuracy. He was also rated an impressive 7.48 for his contribution to the win. [Who Scored]

Gustaf Lagerbielke is growing into his Celtic role

After a shaky Glasgow Derby debut, there is no doubt that Lagerbielke is starting to become more comfortable in that defensive partnership with Liam Scales.

Photo by Andre Weening/BSR Agency\Getty Images

The former Elfsborg defender is starting to look like the player who convinced Brendan Rodgers to spend £3m on him to replace Carl Starfelt.

And you get the feeling that the more he plays the better he is going to get. The young man’s performances have been the subject of much scrutiny. Especially after his ordering off against Feyenoord.

But there is undoubtedly a player in there and it seems that Brendan Rodgers is slowly but surely starting to uncover that player with every passing week.

