Gary Neville has joked that Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister is the best midfield in the Premier League outside the top six teams.

The notorious Manchester United legend couldn’t help but make a dig at his old rivals on social media this morning.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the recruitment the club did this summer considering the position they were in.

After releasing three senior midfielders and selling Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, he was very short of options.

However, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have arrived as part of a midfield revolution.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Szoboszlai has been sensational and looks like one of the signings of the season in the Premier League.

However, Neville has joked that Liverpool’s Mac Allister is currently the best midfielder outside the top six.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

The £35m man has been asked to play a slightly different role by Klopp this season and appears to be quickly adapting to his new position.

Neville jokes about Liverpool star Mac Allister

During a Q&A on social media, Neville was asked who the best midfielder outside of the top six in the Premier League was and said: “[Alexis] MacAllister at Liverpool,” alongside a winking emoji.

Although the joke about Liverpool not being a top-six team is predictable from Neville, choosing Mac Allister over his Liverpool teammate Szoboszlai is a bit of a surprise.

The World Cup winner has been hailed by captain Virgil van Dijk and he’s keeping Wataru Endo out of the side despite being a better fit for the holding midfield role.

He’s been criticised for being too quiet on the pitch which is a slight issue given the position he’s playing.

Sitting in front of the defence, he has a fantastic view of the game and needs to be more commanding.

However, when you have Virgil van Dijk playing behind you, that might not always be necessary.

Neville may have been impressed by Mac Allister but it’s very rich him teasing Liverpool fans considering the current state of Manchester United’s team and league position.

The teams meet in December in what is always one of the feistiest fixtures in the Premier League.